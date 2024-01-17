$167,000 lost to online scams through fake Facebook, Instagram ads since September 2023: Police

Victims typically click on advertisements promoting the sale of Chinese New Year goodies and are directed to malicious links. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Helmy Sa'at
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – At least five people have lost $167,000 since September 2023 through fraudulent advertisements on Facebook or Instagram, police said.

In many cases involving such scams, victims click on advertisements on the social media sites promoting the sale of Chinese New Year goodies.

They are then redirected to WhatsApp, Facebook or Instagram messaging platforms to communicate with the “sellers”, who direct them to download an Android Package Kit (APK) through malicious links to place orders for the food items, the police said in a statement on Jan 17.

Through the downloaded APK file, scammers are able to access victims’ devices remotely to steal banking credentials and passwords and carry out unauthorised transactions from the victims’ banking accounts.

The police advised the public to take precautionary measures.

The public can apply the ACT acronym, which outlines these steps to take: Add security features, Check for signs of a scam, and Tell the authorities and others about scams.

They can also download the ScamShield application to protect themselves from scam calls and SMSes, disable “Install Unknown App” or “Unknown Sources” in their phone settings, and not grant permission to persistent pop-ups that request access to the device’s hardware or data.

For more information on scams, the public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline on 1800-722-6688. To report scam-related information, call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit details online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness with the assurance of confidentiality.

PHOTO: SPF
More On This Topic
Police, banks use technology to prevent more than 15,000 scam victims from losing over $69m
At least $314,000 lost to fake buyer phishing scams since early December: Police

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top