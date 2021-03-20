165 caught breaching rules as families flock to parks and beaches

The authorities caught 165 people flouting Covid-19 rules at parks and beaches in the first half of the March school holidays.

Fines and written warnings were handed out over the bre-aching of safe management measures between last Saturday and Wednesday.

Ms Sophianne Araib, group director of parks at the National Parks Board, said that significantly more people have been visiting parks and other green spaces since the start of the pandemic.

"Staff patrol our parks on a regular basis as part of their daily work, including conducting spot checks at camping and barbecue sites," she said.

"Together with other deployed safe distancing ambassadors, they will advise park visitors to observe safe distancing and ensure safe management measures are adhered to at these sites."

Camping and barbecues at parks and beaches have been allowed since these were reopened for use in January, but require a permit. Tents must also be at least 5m apart. The maximum number of campers in a group is limited to six, while no more than eight people can attend a barbecue.

In January, at least 104 people were caught breaching safe management measures at parks and beaches. Another 74 were caught last month.

At Pasir Ris Park on Thursday, The Straits Times saw a group of 11 at Camping Area 3. The four adult women and seven children had two tents pitched near each other.

When approached, a woman who wanted to be known only as Sharon said there were more than eight people because three of her children's friends were in the area and had dropped by.

"We kind of told them that if they saw their friends to tell them not to come," she said. "But they came by, and we just thought the kids would play for a while."

She said the other adults in the group were also parents, and that their children all went to the same school anyway.

The Straits Times also spotted about 40 teachers and pupils from Cambridge Pre-school having a picnic at the park.

Its director of pre-school operations, Ms Fiona Lee, confirmed that the group was from her school. "Our children's safety and well-being are our utmost concern," she said.

A spokesman for the Early Childhood Development Agency said it was looking into the matter, and would take action against the pre-school if lapses were found.

Ms Araib said visitors at parks and beaches should observe safe management measures, such as wearing a mask except when doing strenuous exercise or consuming food, drink or medication. They should also keep a safe distance of at least 1m from others, and there should be no intermingling between groups.

People can check the visitor levels at parks online by going to the Safe Distance @ Parks portal (safedistparks.nparks.gov.sg).