163 new community cases, including among fishmongers at 10 more markets

New Covid-19 infections have been detected among fishmongers working at 10 more markets and food centres, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

They are: Albert Centre Market and Food Centre, Ang Mo Kio Central Market and Food Centre, 630 Bedok Reservoir Road Market and Food Centre, 497 Jurong West Street 41 Market, 505 Jurong West Street 52 Market, Kim Keat Palm Market and Food Centre, Mayflower Wet Market and Food Centre, Teck Ghee Market and Food Centre, 146 Teck Whye Avenue Market, and Tekka Centre.

That makes it a total of 26 markets and food centres where infections have been detected.

MOH, in its daily update, said it is continuing to monitor the situation and taking action to contain and manage the cases. This includes contact tracing, quarantine and aggressive testing.

To help identify cases and prevent further transmission, MOH said it is working with People's Association to give out self-test antigen rapid test kits to those who have visited selected markets and food centres in the last 14 days.

Collection will be from today to tomorrow at residents' committee centres near Cheng San Market and Cooked Food Centre, Chong Boon Market and Food Centre, Geylang Serai Market and Food Centre and Haig Road Market and Food Centre.

MOH also said its investigations have found likely transmission of the virus at two more KTV clubs - Dynasty Classic KTV at 1 Sophia Road and True Love at 211 Geylang Road.

There were 116 new cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, which now stands at 179 cases, and 20 new cases linked to the KTV cluster, which now stands at 193.

There are currently 28 active clusters of infection, each having between three and 193 infections. The 121 Bukit Merah View cluster was declared closed as there were no cases linked to it for the past 28 days.

Singapore reported a total of 172 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, comprising 163 locally transmitted cases and nine imported cases. There were 17 unlinked locally imported cases.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased to 480 cases in the past week, from 19 cases the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has increased to 45, from eight cases, over the same period.

About 6.79 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the national vaccination programme.

About 4.15 million people have received at least one dose, with 2.74 million people having completed both doses.

There are 289 Covid-19 patients still in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.