$150 relief welcomed but not enough, say cabbies and private-hire drivers

For the past month or so, Grab driver Anamullah Hamidullah has had to forgo buying hot drinks when taking his breaks so he can still take home some money.

With fuel prices at an all-time high, the 63-year-old said he forks out about $330 for petrol every 10 days - more than double what he used to pay before prices soared.

Mr Anamullah was previously able to earn quite a bit from his time on the road. With costs rising, the private-hire car driver of four years said he has had to scrimp just to break even.

Some help is on the way in the form of a one-off $150 relief from the Government, to be paid in August. But with pump prices likely to remain elevated after rising 30 per cent to 40 per cent in the past six months, Mr Anamullah and others in the transport sector say the incoming relief is not enough.

Announced yesterday, the additional $150 that will be given to taxi hirers and private-hire car drivers is part of a new $1.5 billion support package to help Singaporeans cope with inflation.

"Many self-employed persons in our transport sector have been affected by the increase in fuel price," Senior Minister of State for Finance and Transport Chee Hong Tat said at a media conference. "They are providing an important service... and we want to be able to help our drivers to be able to cope."

In a Facebook post, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said taxi main hirers and active private-hire car drivers who have completed an average of 200 trips a month from March 1 to May 31 will be eligible for the one-off relief. The Land Transport Authority will work with transport operators here to disburse the relief.

Separately, freelance combi bus and limousine drivers, as well as delivery workers who use cars or motorcycles, will be able to apply for up to $300 in cash relief if they are members of their respective associations. More details will be released by August.

Mr Daniel Iskandar Sanusi, 21, who delivers food on a motorcycle, said high fuel costs and a smaller number of orders caused his monthly income to fall from about $3,500 to $2,800 now.

ComfortDelGro cabby Robert Yeo, 62, said he now pays about $10 more for petrol a day. He hopes the Government can increase the relief given to $300 so it can cover the additional cost.

Both Dr Khor and Mr Chee noted that transport operators here have taken steps to bolster driver earnings by temporarily raising fares - a move that will last until July 31 - and offering discounted fuel and rental rebates.

Asked if they will extend the fare hikes and additional fees beyond July, ride-hailing giant Grab, its rival Gojek and ComfortDelGro, Singapore's largest taxi operator, all said they will review the measures closer to the date.

Singapore School and Private Hire Bus Owners' Association president Phillip Peh said the new relief measures will help combi bus drivers, but many other private bus operators here are only breaking even and may need to dip into their reserves to survive.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong previously said that reducing or suspending petrol and diesel duties here would be counterproductive.

Asked yesterday how else the Republic is tackling the issue of rising petrol prices, Mr Wong said Singapore is trying to accelerate its shift towards cleaner, more energy-efficient vehicles to reduce its reliance on fuel.

For cabby Simon Ngiam, 53, his decision to switch to an electric taxi last year has been vindicated.

He pays roughly $20 to charge his taxi daily after discounts - a third of what he estimates it would cost for petrol. "Thank God I swopped early," he said.