15-year-olds here among world's top performers

Singapore's students ranked second in an international benchmarking study released yesterday that tests how well they apply knowledge and skills, and solve problems.

The Republic was pipped by China in mathematics, science and reading - the three subjects covered in the latest Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa), which is conducted every three years by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Singapore held the top spot in 2015.

Students here showed significantly better literacy skills in the latest test, which focused on reading.

Those from lower-income homes here also did better than their peers overseas and outperformed the average international student, the study found.

But the report showed that students here are more afraid of failure, compared with their 15-year-old counterparts overseas.

Singapore had one of the highest proportions of students - more than 70 per cent - who expressed concern about failure, compared to the OECD average of slightly more than 50 per cent.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS: China pips S'pore to top spot in Pisa education ranking