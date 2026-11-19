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15 shops investigated for illegally supplying alcohol after enforcement operations in Little India

SINGAPORE – Fifteen retail outlets are being investigated for supplying alcohol in the Liquor Control Zone in Little India beyond permitted hours, or without a valid licence.

This follows enforcement operations between Oct 25 and Nov 7 at various locations in that control zone , said the police in a news release on Nov 19 .

Licensed shops can supply liquor in the control zone on weekdays only from 7am to 10.30pm, with the trading hours shortened to 7am to 7pm on public holidays and the day before that. The trading hours are also from 7am to 7pm on weekends.

Of the 15 outlets being probed , 13 were found to have supplied liquor after the permitted trading hours. Two outlets were found to have supplied alcohol without a valid licence.

Those found guilty of flouting the prescribed trading hours within a Liquor Control Zone may be fined up to $10,000.

Supplying alcohol without a valid licence carries a fine of up to $20,000, while repeat offenders face a fine of up to $20,000, jailed up to three months, or both.

“The restrictions under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015 are in place to maintain public order and minimise the disamenities arising from liquor consumption and drunkenness in public places.” said the police.

“The police will continue to take enforcement action against errant retail outlets, including the revocation of their liquor licences.”