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15 people taken to hospital after accident involving 2 lorries in Jurong West

The police were alerted to the accident along International Road towards Yung Kuang Road on Nov 15 at about 7am.

SINGAPORE - Fifteen people were taken to hospital after an accident involving two lorries in Jurong West on Nov 15 .

In a media reply on Nov 18, the police said they were alerted at about 7am on Nov 15 to an accident involving two lorries on International Road towards Yung Kuang Road.

A 22-year-old male lorry driver and 14 male passengers, aged between 25 and 52, were taken conscious to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said in a statement that it took 10 people to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and another five to National University Hospital.

The lorry driver is assisting with investigations , police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

The incident comes after two fatal traffic accidents involving heavy vehicles in the last week.

On Nov 11, a 37-year-old female cyclist died after an accident in Katong. A truck driver was arrested.

And on Nov 12, a 24-year-old cyclist later identified as national triathlete Russell Lee died after an accident with a tipper truck in Changi.

According to the mid-year Traffic Police statistics, the number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries increased from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in 2026.

The Straits Times has reached out to the Ministry of Manpower for comments.