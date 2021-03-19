15 new imported cases here, none in community

A 66-year-old Indonesian woman on a long-term visit pass was among 15 new coronavirus cases reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

All the cases were imported and placed on stay-home notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

They were all asymptomatic and tested positive while serving their SHN.

This brings Singapore's total tally to 60,152.

There were no new cases in the community or in workers' dormitories.

The 15 new imported cases comprised three permanent residents returning from India and Malaysia; one work pass holder from the United Arab Emirates; nine work permit holders from Bangladesh, India and Malaysia; one short-term visit pass holder from Indonesia and the 66-year-old long-term visit pass holder who arrived from Indonesia.

One of the nine work permit holders is a foreign domestic worker, said MOH.

The ministry added that the number of new cases in the community decreased from two cases two weeks ago to one in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week also decreased from two cases to one over the same period.

MOH added that out of the 82 confirmed cases reported from last Friday to yesterday, 40 tested positive for their serology tests while 25 tested negative.

A further 17 serology test results are pending.

With 13 cases discharged yesterday, 59,999 patients have fully recovered from Covid-19.

Update on cases

New cases: 15 Imported: 15 (3 permanent residents, 1 long-term visit pass holder, 1 work pass holder, 9 work permit holders, 1 short-term visit pass holder) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 1 (1 unlinked case) Active cases: 108 In hospitals: 14 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 94 Deaths: 30 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 59,999 Discharged yesterday: 13 TOTAL CASES: 60,152

A total of 14 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care. Another 94 patients are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 121 million people. More than 2.68 million people have died.