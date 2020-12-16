15 imported cases, including MMA fighter; one case in workers' dorm

A one-year-old boy and 29-year-old Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter were among the 16 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 58,341.

The boy is a short-term visit pass holder who returned from Indonesia, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said last night.

He showed symptoms last Friday, and was confirmed positive on Monday.

The MMA fighter is also a short-term visit pass holder who travelled from Russia to take part in a sporting event here.

There were 13 other imported cases comprising three Singa-poreans, two short-term visit pass holders, five work permit holders, a dependant's pass holder, a student's pass holder and a work pass holder.

The Singaporeans returned from India, the United Kingdom and the United States, while the work pass and work permit holders, who are employed in Singapore, came from Brazil, India and Indonesia.

All the imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

There were no new Covid-19 patients in the community yesterday, but there was one case in a workers' dormitory, which was detected when he took a Covid-19 pre-departure test in preparation for his return to China.

MOH said he was asymptomatic, and his previous tests from rostered routine testing had been negative.

His close contacts at the dorm and workplace have been placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure, it added.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with no new cases in the past week.

With 23 cases discharged yesterday, 58,218 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 25 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 54 patients are still recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.