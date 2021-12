A contingency fund set aside in last year's Budget for urgent expenditures has been tapped to pay for $1.4 billion worth of Covid-19 support measures rolled out from Sept 27 to Nov 21.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Facebook yesterday that the ministry took an advance from the fund to ensure the timely roll-out of support measures for workers and businesses.

SEE THE BIG STORY • $1.4b from contingency fund used to pay for Covid-19 support schemes