1,492 cartons of illicit cigs found under lorry floorboard

More than 1,400 cartons of contraband cigarettes were found hidden under the floorboard of a Malaysian-registered lorry at Woodlands Checkpoint last week.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that its officers pried open the floorboard of the lorry, which was transporting granite, and uncovered 1,492 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes last Tuesday.

ICA said in a Facebook post on Sunday that the method of concealing illegal substances uncovered was a cause for concern as it could also be used to smuggle arms and explosives to carry out attacks in Singapore.

The case has been referred to Singapore Customs for investigations.