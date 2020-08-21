14,500 foreign workers serving quarantine

About 14,500 foreign workers are currently serving out their quarantine after testing of all workers in dormitories was completed on Aug 11.

"These workers will be tested when their quarantine ends, and we expect the case counts to remain high in the coming days, before tapering down thereafter," said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement yesterday.

No cases in the community were reported, said MOH in its daily update.

Of the 68 new cases reported yesterday, there were two imported cases - a Singaporean woman and a permanent resident who arrived from India between Aug 6 and 8.

They were asymptomatic and tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

MOH said both of them had been placed on a 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, and had been tested while serving their notice.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 66 new coronavirus patients announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 56,099.

Two clusters in dormitories were closed as the dorms have been cleared by the inter-agency task force and now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for Covid-19 infection.

The average number of new daily community cases has come down from two cases two weeks ago to one in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day over the same period.

With 309 cases discharged yesterday, 53,104 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

Update on cases

New cases: 68 Imported: 2 (1 Singaporean; 1 PR) In community: 0 In dormitories: 66 Active cases: 2,953 In hospitals: 75 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 2,878 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 53,104 Discharged yesterday: 309 TOTAL CASES: 56,099

A total of 75 patients remain in hospital, while 2,878 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.