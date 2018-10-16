$140k in promos and giveaways from NTUC Link

NTUC Link, a social enterprise under the labour movement, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

To mark the occasion, there will be $140,000 worth of promotions and giveaways from Oct 8 to Nov 4, said NTUC Link in a statement yesterday.

More than 2.1 million people and over 90 per cent of households here are members under NTUC Link's Plus! rewards programme, which issues loyalty points known as LinkPoints.

These can be redeemed for discounts at 270 merchants and more than 1,200 outlets islandwide, including FairPrice supermarkets and dining, shopping and leisure stores.

This year, more than $30 million worth of LinkPoints have been issued to members as of last month, and the figure is forecast to hit more than $45 million by the end of the year.

Members have accrued more than $422 million worth of savings in the past 20 years, said NTUC Link.

Mr Sandeep Bhalla, its chief executive officer, said: "With data science, analytics and technology, we look to create more relevant, compelling and delightful reward offerings for our members."

NTUC Link launched the Plus! App in April, which allows its members to access deals and check their LinkPoints balance, among other things. In February, NTUC Link partnered EZ-Link for members to use their ez-link cards for retail payment as part of the cashless drive.