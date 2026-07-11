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14-year-old cyclist taken to hospital after accident with car in Jurong East

After the boy is freed, a few men are seen carrying him to the side of the road while others gather around to assist.

SINGAPORE – A 14-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital on July 11 after an accident with a car in Jurong East.

A video on social media appears to show the boy trapped under the vehicle.

A 48-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force, which were alerted to the accident in Jurong Gateway Road towards Jurong East Street 13 at about 1.25pm that day , said the cyclist was taken conscious to National University Hospital.

In a video posted by Facebook user Toto Momz, several bystanders can be seen rushing towards a black car that has stopped in the left-most lane of the road.

About a dozen people , including elderly passers-by and motorcyclists, are seen working together to lift the vehicle from the front, middle and rear to free the teenager.

One man is seen lying on his stomach and reaching under the car to pull the cyclist to safety.

After the boy is freed, a few men are seen carrying him to the side of the road while others gather around to assist.

The number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries in Singapore is on the rise, said the Traffic Police in its annual road traffic report released in February.

There were 7,560 traffic accidents resulting in injuries in 2025, up from 7,053 cases in 2024.

The total number of people injured in traffic accidents also rose from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.