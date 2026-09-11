14 veterinary and non-veterinary professionals appointed to new Singapore Veterinary Council

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Singapore’s veterinary sector has grown in size, scope and complexity over the years, alongside rising pet ownership and growing demand for animal healthcare services.

SINGAPORE – The 14 members of the newly established Singapore Veterinary Council (SVC) comprise veterinarians from the public and private sectors, as well as two non-veterinary professionals.

The council’s mix is to ensure balanced decision-making that draws on professional expertise while safeguarding the public interest, said the council and Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) in a media release on Sept 11.

SVC, which comes under the Veterinary Practice Act passed on April 8, has been set up to raise professional standards of the growing sector, and to ensure that vets meet established standards and are held accountable for their practice.

SVC president Cathy Chan told The Straits Times that the establishment of the vet council was something the industry had been looking forward to for a long time.

“It is also the desire of all vets to have an impartial body to help set a standard for ourselves that we can all work towards. Being a vet and dealing with animals and their humans, it is multi-layered ,” said Chan, a vet of over 20 years.

SVC would be more of a collaboration between the client, the vet, and also the patient, with the patient being at the core, she added.

“With animal welfare at the centre, the trio have to work together, to agree upon the treatments or other options. It boils down to good communication basically... We try as much as possible to avoid (rectifying) situations.”

SVC is the sector’s regulator under the National Parks Board (NParks). Its responsibilities include overseeing the registration of vets, accreditation of training programmes, and disciplinary processes for the profession.

It will discharge its responsibilities progressively from 2027 and be fully operational in 2028.

The only two members of the council who are not vets are former High Court judge Vincent Hoong and lawyer Gerald Tan.

Singapore’s veterinary sector has grown in size, scope and complexity over the years, alongside rising pet ownership and growing demand for animal healthcare services.

A wider range of services and treatment options are now available to animal owners.

As of late 2025, there were about 670 to 700 licensed vets practicing in Singapore.

The Veterinary Practice Act establishes a clear and consistent framework for professional registration, education and discipline to safeguard animal welfare, strengthen public confidence in veterinary services, and support the continued growth and development of the veterinary sector.

Under the law, errant vets face stiff penalties, including fines of up to $50,000 and even the cancellation of their registration for serious cases of misconduct or negligence.

Congratulating the members of SVC on their appointments, Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan said with the council overseeing the regulation of vets, it “will provide greater assurance to pet owners that veterinarians meet established professional standards and are accountable for their practice”.

The transition to SVC’s registration framework will be implemented progressively from 2027, with full implementation targeted for 2028.

As the SVC prepares to get its functions running, AVS will continue to be the point of contact for vet-related matters such as licensing, continuing professional education and complaints.

All vets with valid licences under the Animals and Birds Act will move seamlessly to the new framework with no disruption to their practice.

There will also be engagement sessions held to explain the transition arrangements and address any questions they may have regarding the registration framework and implementation process.