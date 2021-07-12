14 taken to hospital after Bt Batok bus collision

Two buses were involved in an accident at Bukit Batok bus interchange yesterday afternoon at about 5pm, leaving one on its side.

The buses, both of which were plying the feeder service route 945, are operated by Tower Transit.

Three drivers and 15 commuters were involved in the accident, said a Tower Transit spokesman.

All passengers were on the bus that flipped, while the other bus was not carrying any passengers when the accident occurred.

An SBS Transit bus captain, who was not driving and not in either bus, was also injured and taken to hospital.

The accident is believed to have occurred when one bus - the one without passengers - was making a turn within the interchange.

It collided with the second bus, which was making its way into the interchange.

As a result of the collision, the second bus smashed through a low fence and landed on its side, on a ramp that serves as an entry and exit point for other buses.

In a Facebook post at about 9pm yesterday, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance.

"Upon SCDF's arrival, a passenger bus was found lying on its side. Eight persons were inside the bus while another nine were found outside the bus. The rear windscreen of the bus which had shattered served as an entry point for SCDF rescuers," said the post.

SCDF's Emergency Medical Services personnel assessed 17 people for injuries.

SCDF added that 14 were taken to hospital. The remaining three had minor injuries and refused to be taken to hospital.

The spokesman for Tower Transit said the 14 who were taken to hospital included the driver of the bus that was hit, and an SBS Transit bus driver who was not driving but was also injured in the accident.

The spokesman also said Tower Transit is assisting the police with investigations and the driver of the bus without passengers has been suspended pending the investigation. He was not injured.

The spokesman added: "Staff and management were on site to assist the SCDF in attending to the injured and were present at the hospital to provide further support.

"We apologise to all our passengers who were involved in this unfortunate accident and those who may have been inconvenienced by it. We have reached out to the injured passengers and are actively providing assistance," he added.

As one of the entrances to the interchange was blocked by the accident, Tower Transit staff facilitated passenger boarding from the side of the interchange that was not affected to prevent service disruptions, he said.

A police crime scene investigation van arrived at the scene at about 8.20pm last night.