14 people die of complications; 2,608 new cases in community

Fourteen people aged 63 to 98 years old have died of complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

All had various underlying medical conditions, the ministry said in its daily virus update.

The new deaths take Singapore's death toll to 394.

There were 3,112 new Covid-19 infections reported yesterday by MOH. They comprised 2,608 new cases in the community, 500 in migrant worker dormitories and four imported cases.

The weekly infection growth rate is at 1.14, down from 1.15 on Friday.

This refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is more than one shows that the number of new weekly cases is still increasing.

Yesterday's community cases include 408 seniors aged 60 and above.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 195,211.

MOH said there are currently 267 patients who require oxygen supplementation in general hospital wards and 69 who are unstable and are being closely monitored in the intensive care unit (ICU).

There are 60 who are critically ill and intubated in the ICU.

The overall utilisation rate of the ICU is at 68 per cent, down from 74 per cent the day before.

The overall utilisation rate of the intensive care unit is at 68 per cent, down from 74 per cent the day before. Of the 382 ICU beds, 129 are currently occupied by Covid-19 patients. Another 131 are occupied by those with non-Covid-19 conditions and 122 beds are empty.

With three new cases, the Institute of Mental Health cluster is now at 237.

There were seven new cases added to St Luke's Hospital, which now has a cluster of 20.

Other clusters under close monitoring are Orange Valley Nursing Home (Clementi) which had one new case, Econ Medicare Centre and Nursing Home at 10 Buangkok View Block 9 which had four new cases, PCF Sparkletots @ Changi Simei Block 141 which had one new case, PCF Sparkletots @ Whampoa Block 85 which had one new case, and Banyan Home @ Pelangi Village in Buangkok which had three new cases.

