14 people arrested over illegal online gambling activities following police raids

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A photo showing officers during a joint police operation against illegal online gambling activities on Nov 14.

SINGAPORE – Fourteen people were arrested and over $70,000 was seized during a joint police operation against illegal online gambling activities on Nov 14.

In a statement on Nov 15, the police said that officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department and Ang Mo Kio Police Division conducted simultaneous raids at industrial premises near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and several other locations across Singapore.

Fifteen men and eight women, aged between 23 and 75, are being investigated for their involvement in illegal online gambling activities, they said.

Of the 23 people, 10 had gambled at these unlawful gambling places.

“The remaining 13 are believed to be members of a syndicate involved in financing, organising or assisting in the organisation of these unlawful gambling places that facilitated online gambling games,” the police said.

Officers seized more than $70,000 in cash, along with mobile phones, computers and other items related to the gambling operation.

Fourteen of them were arrested during the raids .

Nine men, aged between 37 and 68, are expected to be charged in court on Nov 16.

Anyone convicted of financing the process of conducting an unlawful gambling place may be fined up to $500,000 and jailed for a maximum of seven years.

Those found guilty of organising, managing or assisting at such places may be fined up to $200,000 and face a jail term of up to five years.

If an occupier of a place is convicted of allowing it to be used as an unlawful gambling place, the person may be fined up to $500,000 and jailed up to seven years.

Anyone who gambles with an unlawful gambling service provider may be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

In their statement, the police said that Singapore Pools is the only operator licensed to provide lotteries, sports betting and remote gambling services in Singapore.

All other operators, whether in-person or online, are illegal, they added.

Investigations against the other people are ongoing.