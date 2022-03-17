14 men suspected of drug offences arrested in CNB operations

SINGAPORE - Fourteen men aged between 28 and 61 were arrested during anti-drug operations on March 10 and 16.

A total of 280g of cocaine, 54g of cannabis and cannabis seeds, 33 Ecstasy tablets and 245g of brown powder suspected to contain controlled drugs were seized by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers during the operations.

Officers arrested a 61-year-old Singaporean man in a private residential estate near Upper Bukit Timah Road on March 10 and escorted him to his house.

Another 59-year-old man was arrested there, said CNB in a news release on Thursday (March 17).

CNB officers seized 277g of cocaine, 14g of cannabis and cannabis seeds, 245g of brown powder suspected to contain controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia from various locations in and around the unit.

Packets of cocaine were found in CD holders and hollowed-out books.

A 32-year-old Singaporean man was later arrested for suspected drug offences in the same residential estate.

CNB officers arrested 11 suspected drug abusers between the ages of 28 and 58 in a follow-up operation on March 16. Four were Singaporeans, while seven were foreigners.

They seized 40g of cannabis, 3g of cocaine and 33 Ecstasy tablets.