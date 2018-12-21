14 hurt after tree falls onto Sembawang Park pavilion

Fourteen people were taken to hospital yesterday after a tree in Sembawang Park fell on a pavilion.

Those injured were SMRT employees, who were there for a Christmas picnic. They moved into the pavilion when it started raining heavily. The tree then fell on the roof, crushing it.

In a statement, the National Parks Board (NParks) said two trees were uprooted at about 5.30pm at the park. One was about 18m tall, and the other, which hit the shelter, was 21m tall. NParks, which is investigating, said there were intense thunderstorms with gusty winds in northern Singapore at the time of the incident.

When the Singapore Civil Defence Force arrived at the scene, no one remained trapped. SMRT chief executive Neo Kian Hong visited Khoo Teck Puat Hospital last night, where the injured were taken. He said most were discharged or being treated as outpatients with light injuries.

