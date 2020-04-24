$135,000 raised for ST and BT charities; third version of Stay At Home, Singapore launched

SINGAPORE - Two weeks after the catchy remake Stay At Home, Singapore was released, the kindness and generosity of Singaporeans has seen more than $135,000 raised for children and youth from low-income families.

The humorous and timely riff - a take on local music veteran Clement Chow's Count On Me, Singapore - is helping to raise funds for the beneficiaries of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund (BTBAF).

A total of 630 have contributed to the campaign as of 6pm on Friday (April 24).

The remake, a collaboration between Chow and The Straits Times, aims to drive home the important message of safe distancing amid the coronavirus fight, as well as help those affected by the outbreak due to job loss or pay cuts.

On Friday, ST revealed a third version of the music video, interspersing the second version with clips from its #StayHome series.

ST has released several videos involving healthcare workers and Covid-19 survivors who shared their experiences and are asking Singaporeans to stay at home.

Among them is National University of Singapore adjunct associate professor Hugh Mason and his wife, who both had the coronavirus.

He said in the video: "We were both in hospital for days. You don't want this... Please, stay at home."

In the same clip, Dr Dale Lim, a family physician at The Tenteram Clinic, said: "Over the past few months, I've witnessed my fellow healthcare colleagues making personal sacrifices to get infected patients back to full recovery. They are feeling the strain."

"Remember to wash your hands, practise hand hygiene," urged National University Hospital emergency medicine department consultant Ong Pei Yuin.

The first launch of the song on April 11 involved 11 local artists, and has had over 380,000 views since.

A second version released a week later, remixed with eight young singers, has been similarly well-received, with more than 130,000 views and 1,000 shares.

It included sign language by deaf art and music practitioner Lily Goh, as well as a short message from 11 children from Child at Street 11, a charity and pre-school for children from diverse backgrounds.

Facebook user Evelyn Roberts commented on ST's Facebook post: "I love the song. Keep safe, stay healthy everyone, stay at home to be safe."

Another user Madhu Mehrotra called it a "beautiful song" and also urged others to stay at home to keep safe.

To donate, go to this website. All donations will be eligible for 2.5 times tax deduction.

The STSPMF provides pocket money to children and youth from low-income families.

The BTBAF supports arts training for financially-disadvantaged children and youth here.