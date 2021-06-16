1,300 low-income families to receive fresh produce monthly

About 1,300 low-income families will receive fresh produce such as spinach, corn and pumpkin monthly as part of insurer Prudential's nutrition programme.

The Healthy with KidStart programme, launched last year, is back with food drops and healthy-eating resources like online workshops and a recipe card curated by an accredited nutritionist.

The deliveries began in the middle of last month and will continue till the end of the year. At least 200 families will receive the packs this month, and the number will be ramped up each month.

The number of families that will benefit is up by 500 from last year's 800. They are under the KidStart programme, which gives low-income families with children below the age of seven child development, health and social support.

KidStart Singapore, formerly under the Early Childhood Development Agency, is now a public company limited by guarantee. The Healthy with KidStart initiative is a collaboration between Prudential Singapore and KidStart Singapore.

Prudential is one of the community partners KidStart Singapore works with to give additional support to families under the Growing Together with KidStart initiative.

Ms Nadia Nabiha Dudy Widjaya, 29, a mother of four, is looking forward to the fresh food packs this year. The family was part of the nutrition programme last year too.

"The fresh food received helped my family to save on our daily expenses, which in turn allowed us to spend more on other urgent needs such as medical bills and transport," said Ms Nadia.

She said her children loved the carrots, cabbage, potatoes and fruits included in the pack.

The packs this year also include a "Healthy Plate" with partitions that indicate the recommended proportions of each major food group in a meal. A total of 2,000 plates will be distributed by the end of the year, said Prudential.

KidStart Singapore's chief executive Rahayu Buang said many families have enjoyed the food items and useful tips for creating tasty and nutritious meals.

Prudential employees are involved in the packing and distribution of the food packs.

Ms Ariel Ong, 46, head of mass segment at Prudential's customer division, helped with the packing before the phase two (heightened alert) Covid-19 measures kicked in.

"I hope the parents of the beneficiaries feel more encouraged to cultivate healthier eating habits in their families," she said.

Prudential Singapore's chief executive Dennis Tan said: "By driving greater awareness of the importance of early childhood nutrition and healthy eating, we can help bridge the 'health gap' in our community."