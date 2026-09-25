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13-year-old girl missing since Sept 25 morning, last seen in Toa Payoh

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Nur Azzyrah Muhammad Azhar was last seen on the morning of Sept 25 near Block 56 Toa Payoh Lorong 4.

Nur Azzyrah Muhammad Azhar was last seen on the morning of Sept 25 near Block 56 Toa Payoh Lorong 4.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Steven Pak

A 13-year-old girl, Nur Azzyrah Muhammad Azhar, has been missing since the morning of Sept 25, and the police are seeking the public’s help to locate her.

Nur Azzyrah was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved top and checkered pants near Block 56 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh at about 9.30am, said the authorities.

Those with information can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. Details will be kept confidential.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.