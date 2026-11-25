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More than 220 motorcyclists were stopped for checks during the joint operation on Nov 12.

SINGAPORE – Thirteen motorcyclists, aged between 23 and 50, were caught for riding without a valid licence and insurance coverage after they were stopped for checks at Tuas Checkpoint on Nov 12.

In a statement on Nov 25, the police said more than 220 motorcyclists were stopped for checks during the joint operation by the Traffic Police, National Environment Agency (NEA) and Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The NEA issued 84 summonses for offences involving vehicular emission and excessive vehicular noise, while the LTA detected 77 offences, including improper licence plate display , use of vehicle without a road tax and illegally modified vehicle exhausts.

Foreign-registered vehicles may be denied entry into Singapore if their drivers or riders do not comply with Singapore’s laws and vehicle regulations, the police said.

“Motorcyclists should adopt safe riding habits as they and their pillion riders are more vulnerable on the roads... all road users (should) play their part by practising good road sense and looking out for one another,” the police said.

Those found guilty of driving without a valid driving licence can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to six years or both. The vehicle may also be forfeited.

Those who are caught using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage face a fine of up to $1,000, or a jail term of up to three months, or both.

The offence of using a motor vehicle with excessive vehicular emission and/or excessive vehicular noise carries a fine of up to $2,000 for the first conviction, and a fine of up to $5,000 for a second or subsequent conviction.

Motorists found displaying improper licence plates face a fine not exceeding $1,000, or a jail term of up to three months, or both. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $2,000, or jailed for up to 6 months, or both.

The offence of using any vehicle without a valid road tax carries a fine not exceeding $2,000 or a fine of an amount equal to three times the tax payable if the offender intended to evade payment.

Individuals who use illegally modified vehicles face fines of up to $20,000 or imprisonment for up to two years, or both. Penalties are doubled for repeat offenders.