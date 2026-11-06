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13 taken to hospital after AYE crash; second heavy vehicle pile-up in 24 hours

The accident involved two lorries and a bus.

SINGAPORE – Thirteen people were taken to hospital after an accident involving three heavy vehicles on the AYE in the early hours of Nov 5 .

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), in response to queries from The Straits Times on Nov 5, said they were alerted to an accident on the AYE towards the MCE, before the Jalan Boon Lay exit, at around 5.50am .

The accident involved two lorries and a bus.

A 42 -year-old male lorry driver and his 12 male lorry passengers, aged between 24 and 51, were taken conscious to hospital, the police said.

SCDF added that eight people were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and the other five to National University Hospital.

The 42-year-old lorry driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

Footage of the aftermath of the accident shared on Facebook shows paramedics tending to several people seated along the expressway shoulder near a lorry. One person is seen lying motionless on the leftmost lane.

Just metres away, a second lorry, a car and a non-public bus sit stationary in the same lane.

At least five emergency response vehicles are at the scene.

The incident is the second reported accident involving heavy vehicles carrying multiple passengers within 24 hours.

On Nov 4, the authorities responded to another accident at around 7.30pm in Tuas involving a bus, a lorry and a tipper truck. A lorry driver and 25 passengers were later taken to hospital.