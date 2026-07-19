Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

13 people to be charged over fraudulent registration of SIM cards

They were allegedly instructed to sign up for and buy SIM cards in bulk from different retailers, then hand them over to couriers.

SINGAPORE – Thirteen people have been arrested for their suspected involvement in fraudulently registering postpaid SIM cards for monetary gains, the police said in a statement on July 19 .

The 11 men and two women , aged 19 to 31 , will be charged between July 20 and 24 .

They were offered cash rewards of $10 to $30 for each registered SIM card, and allegedly handed over multiple SIM cards registered under their names to a criminal syndicate.

They were allegedly instructed to sign up for and buy SIM cards in bulk from different retailers, then hand the cards over to couriers .

Those convicted of knowingly providing a fraudulently registered SIM card to another person to facilitate a crime may be fined up to $10,000, imprisoned for up to three years, or both .

Crime syndicates have been using local SIM cards as a channel of communication for scams, unlicensed moneylending and vice, among other illicit activities, said the police.

Those involved in such mule-related activities may not be allowed to subscribe to new mobile lines.

Scammers, as well as members or recruiters of scam syndicates, face mandatory caning of at least six and up to 24 strokes . Scam mules who launder scam proceeds, provide SIM cards or provide their Singpass credentials may face up to 12 strokes of the cane .

For more information on the misuse of SIM cards, visit www.police.gov.sg/Knowledge-Hub/Legislation/Misuse-of-SIM-Card-Offences

To report information on anyone who could be involved in the fraudulent registration of SIM cards, call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness