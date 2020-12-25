13 new imported cases; S'poreans reminded to stay vigilant

There were 13 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at noon yesterday, all of which were imported.

They were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases and none from workers' dormitories. Yesterday's new cases take Singapore's total to 58,495.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said the authorities will not hesitate to take strong enforcement action against those who flout safe management measures.

With the year-end festive period in full swing, MSE said yesterday: "We must not become complacent and must continue to remain vigilant; otherwise, our individual and collective sacrifices over the past year will be in vain."

Last Friday and Saturday, a total of 16 food and beverage (F&B) outlets and 36 individuals were fined for breaching safe management measures. The outlets are:

• Marche Movenpick at Raffles City Shopping Centre

• Tasty Loong, ORTO in Yishun

• BKK Bistro and Bar, ORTO in Yishun

• Big Fish Small Fish in Punggol East

• Seoul Good in Punggol East

•Beastro LLP in Punggol East

• Madya Cuisines in Punggol East

• Kin Kao Mai Thai Restaurant in Punggol East

• D' Rubinah in Punggol East

• Mei Heong Yuen in Chinatown

• Circuit Breaker Restro Bar in Chander Road

• Club Peaches in Concorde Hotel

• Fish & Co in Paragon

• Miss G's Grill & Bar in Telok Ayer

• Zam Zam Restaurant in North Bridge Road; and

• Gin Khao Bistro in Sentosa

All of the outlets were fined $1,000 each except for Zam Zam - a repeat offender - which was fined $2,000. The individuals were fined $300 each.

MSE stressed that diners must keep to a maximum group size of five at F&B outlets, and that tables and groups should not intermingle.

Large groups should not be split across multiple tables, and outlets are not allowed to accept such reservations, unless all members are from the same household.

People should also avoid visiting malls, supermarkets, post offices and stadiums during peak hours, MSE added. They can check the spaceout.gov.sg site before heading out to find out if their destination is crowded.

Those celebrating the festive season at home are allowed to have only five visitors per household.

MSE said that safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers will be deployed islandwide, and people should cooperate with them.