13 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Thirteen new coronavirus cases were confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 60,046.

All the cases are imported and they were on stay-home notice or had been isolated upon arrival, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

They include two permanent residents who returned from India and Malaysia, a dependant's pass holder and a long-term visit pass holder from India, and a work pass holder from the Philippines.

There are also seven work permit holders, from countries including India, Indonesia and Myanmar. The remaining case is a short-term visit pass holder who arrived from India to visit a relative.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community increased to four cases in the past week, from three cases in the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community also increased to three cases in the past week, from two cases in the week before.

With six cases discharged yesterday, 59,885 patients have fully recovered. A total of 21 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 96 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Update on cases

New cases: 13

Imported: 13 (2 permanent residents, 1 dependant's pass holder, 1 long-term visit pass holder, 1 work pass holder, 7 work permit holders, 1 short-term visit pass holder)

In community: 0

In dormitories: 0

New community cases in the past week: 4 (3 unlinked cases)

Active cases: 117

In hospitals: 21 (1 in ICU)

In community facilities: 96

Deaths: 29

Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15

Total discharged: 59,885

Discharged yesterday: 6

TOTAL CASES: 60,046