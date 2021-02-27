13 new Covid-19 cases, all of them imported

There were 13 new Covid-19 cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday, all of whom were imported cases.

They comprised one Singaporean and four permanent residents, one dependant's pass holder, one long-term visit pass holder, one work pass holder and five work permit holders.

All of them were placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore and tested then. Of these, 12 were asymptomatic while one had symptoms, said MOH.

These 13 cases took Singapore's total case tally up to 59,913.

The Singaporean was a 22-year-old man arriving from Britain, while all four permanent residents were coming from India, including a 10-year-old girl.

The dependant's pass holder and the work pass holder were from Myanmar, while the long-term visit pass holder came from India.

The five work permit holders arrived from Indonesia, Myanmar and the Philippines. Four of them were foreign domestic workers.

There were no cases in the community or from workers' dormitories, said MOH.

The number of new cases in the community has increased from one case two weeks ago to four in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has increased from one case to two over the same period.

MOH also reported that out of the 67 confirmed cases reported from last Saturday to yesterday, 36 of them tested positive for their serology tests while 18 tested negative. Thirteen tests are still pending results.

With 18 cases discharged yesterday, 59,788 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 15 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 66 are recuperating in community facilities.

Update on cases

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.