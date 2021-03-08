13 imported cases of Covid-19; none in the community

There were 13 new coronavirus cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 60,033.

All of them are imported cases who were on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore. They comprise one student's pass holder, 10 work permit holders and two short-term visit pass holders.

The student's pass holder is a 19-year-old woman who arrived from Sri Lanka.

The work permit holders arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Myanmar and the Philippines.

The other cases are a 13-year-old boy who arrived from Bangladesh with his parent, who works here, and a 49-year-old woman who travelled from Sri Lanka to visit her child studying here.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained stable at four cases per week in the past two weeks. The number of unlinked cases in the community increased to three cases in the past week, from two cases in the week before.

With 15 cases discharged yesterday, 59,879 patients have fully recovered from the disease. A total of 24 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 86 are in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Update on cases

New cases: 13

Imported: 13 (1 student's pass holder, 10 work permit holders, 2 short-term visit pass holders)

In community: 0

In dormitories: 0

New community cases in the past week: 4

(3 unlinked cases)

Active cases: 110

In hospitals: 24 (1 in ICU)

In community facilities: 86

Deaths: 29

Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15

Total discharged: 59,879

Discharged yesterday: 15

TOTAL CASES: 60,033