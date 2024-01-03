1.27 million Singaporean households to get $500 CDC vouchers each from Jan 3

SINGAPORE - Every Singaporean household now has $500 to help with daily expenses.

From Jan 3, these households can claim $500 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers, which can be used at participating supermarkets and heartland businesses.

Launching the latest voucher scheme at Jalan Besar Community Club on Jan 3, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the Ministry of Finance is now working on Budget 2024 and is studying ways to provide additional support for Singaporeans.

The new edition of CDC vouchers provides households with $200 more help than the last tranche in 2023. As with the previous round, half the vouchers can be used at supermarkets, and half at hawker stalls and heartland merchants.

The January 2024 CDC vouchers will be disbursed to about 1.27 million Singaporean households and cost the Government $635 million. As at 8pm, more than 450,000 households have claimed their vouchers.

Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, said the vouchers are part of a comprehensive package of support from the Government to cushion the effects of inflation.

Other assistance includes up to $800 in cash from the Assurance Package that was disbursed in December 2023, and cash payouts for eligible seniors and MediSave top-ups in February.

Essentially, an “entire schedule of assistance and payouts” has been planned, including offsets to help Housing Board households with their utility bills and service and conservancy charges, he said.

While 2023 saw a difficult external environment result in lower growth for Singapore, and households feeling the pressure of higher costs of living, Mr Wong said there are some signs that 2024 will be better.

Inflation should continue on a broad moderating trend, while the economy is expected to gradually improve, in particular the manufacturing sector, he said.

But downside risks and dark clouds also loom, such as armed conflict around the world and continued geopolitical tension as major powers contest for influence. “All this can have an impact on the global economy, which remains vulnerable and fragile,” he said.

Mr Wong said new challenges and disruptions are why the Government decided to continue with the scheme, which was launched in December 2021 to support heartland merchants and hawkers badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.