120km charity bike ride to ring in 2021

Instead of partying on New Year's Eve, 18 Singaporeans will be ushering in 2021 by cycling around the island for a good cause.

For every kilometre out of the 120km each cyclist covers, 1kg of rice will be donated to the elderly and those in need.

The event will begin at 2.30pm tomorrow and end around midnight.

The initiative is the brainchild of 11-year-old Ashley Rao.

The Primary 5 pupil came up with the idea earlier this month to combine her parents' passions.

Her father, Mr Danny Ngeow, is retired from the investment industry and an avid cyclist at 54.

Her mother, Ms Fion Phua, 50, is the founder of volunteer platform Keeping Hope Alive, which regularly checks on and helps the elderly and those in need across Singapore on Sundays.

Ashley said: "I hope we can raise a lot of rice and give it to a lot of people who need it."

The Tiong Bahru Yong Tao Hu eatery and rice brand SongHe have pledged 2 tonnes of rice to be distributed to about 800 households.

Ms Phua and her volunteers will distribute the rice during their regular volunteering sessions starting next Tuesday.

Mr Ngeow, along with his cyclist friends and volunteers from Keeping Hope Alive, will cycle around Singapore.

Mr Ng Keng Guan is the youngest cyclist at 18 and Mr Ngiam Kim Sng is the oldest at 71.

Both of them are no strangers to long-distance cycling, though neither has cycled 120km before.

MS FION PHUA, mother of 11-year-old Ashley Rao, who came up with the initiative. Ms Phua is the founder of volunteer platform Keeping Hope Alive.

For the past few months, Mr Ngiam, Mr Ng and several volunteers from Keeping Hope Alive have been cycling regularly on Friday nights from Clementi to East Coast Park and back, covering about 60km.

"I thought it was a very good idea to take part in this initiative, it's very worthwhile," said Mr Ng.

"I also wanted be more productive. Some people say young people don't spend their time wisely because they stay home and play video games, so this is a more effective way of spending my time doing something good for society."

Mr Ngiam said the cyclists will stay 1m away from one another and wear helmets.

Despite his age, Mr Ngiam is active. He runs, plays badminton and swims regularly.

"I like to exercise, I'm a very active person," he said.

He is confident that he will be able to complete the 120km route, which begins in Fort Road and ends at the Marina Barrage.

"I know my own ability. I am worried about some of the other riders who are newer. But we will advise them and take care of them throughout," Mr Ngiam said.

Ms Phua is proud of her daughter for coming up with the initiative.

"She is observant - merging my husband's interest with mine for this initiative. She is always thinking of others. For example, she has also suggested using her birthday money to buy items for those in need," said Ms Phua.

"I really feel like she's grown up. When I was 11, I don't think I would have done all this."

Ms Phua and Ashley will be following the cyclists in a car with backup bicycles - in case of flat tyres or other issues - as well as water and ponchos.

Ashley will also help with the rice distribution next month.

Ms Phua added that Keeping Hope Alive will be using a new app to better serve beneficiaries in the new year.

The app, developed by social enterprise Family Spotlight, will help volunteers keep better track of those in need by allowing them to enter key information into a database.

"This will also help others who want to contribute. For example, if you want to send liquid food to those who need to be tube-fed, then you can use the app to find out how many residents at this estate need to be tube-fed, and know how many items to prepare," said Ms Phua.

"Now, as more things go digital, this is something we need to do."