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12-year-old among 8 youths arrested for public nuisance in Hougang

The police said they received multiple reports of public nuisance at a residential unit in Hougang Avenue 8 between September and November.

SINGAPORE – Eight youths , aged between 12 and 15, have been arrested for their involvement in a series of public nuisance cases at a residential unit in Hougang.

Four other male teenagers are also assisting with investigations, the police said in a statement on Nov 12.

The police said they received multiple reports of public nuisance at a residential unit in Hougang Avenue 8 between September and November.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the youths had participated in a prank that was publicised online.

They visited the unit late at night on multiple occasions, knocking on the doors and windows before fleeing. Occupants and neighbours were reportedly distressed and annoyed.

Police officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identities of the youths through ground inquiries and CCTV images, and the eight males were arrested on Nov 12.

The police said they are working to identify other individuals who may have been involved.

If found guilty of the offence of public nuisance, the youths may face a jail term of up to three months and/or a fine of up to $2,000.

In their statement, the police warned against participating in online pranks or challenges that may constitute a criminal offence or cause distress to others.

Anyone with information relating to such acts may contact the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness