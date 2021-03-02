12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore - all imported

There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon yesterday, all of whom were imported.

This takes Singapore's total to 59,948.

The imported cases comprise one permanent resident, two work pass holders and nine work permit holders.

The permanent resident is a 46-year-old man who had returned from India and experienced the onset of Covid-19 symptoms on Sunday.

The two work pass holders had arrived from Myanmar and the Philippines.

Of the nine work permit holders, three are foreign domestic workers.

They had arrived from countries including Bangladesh, Indonesia and Malaysia.

All the imported cases tested positive while serving their stay-home notices or in isolation after their arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health.

There were no new community cases and none from migrant workers' dormitories, the ministry added.

Among the 69 confirmed cases reported between Feb 23 and yesterday, 32 have tested positive in their serology tests - which indicates a likely past infection - while 25 have tested negative.

Twelve serology test results are pending.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from two cases in the week before to three cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from one case in the week before to two cases in the past week.

With seven cases discharged yesterday, 59,815 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 20 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 69 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.