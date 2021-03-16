12 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, all imported

There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, said the Ministry of Health, taking Singapore's total to 60,117.

They were all imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the ministry.

There were no community cases or cases from migrant workers' dormitories.

The 12 imported cases comprised two permanent residents, two dependant's pass holders, three work pass holders and five work permit holders.

The two PRs arrived from India and Malaysia, while the two dependant's pass holders came from Nepal and Switzerland.

The three work pass holders came from India, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates.

The five work permit holders came from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and the Philippines. Three of them are foreign domestic workers.

All 12 were asymptomatic when tested.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from four cases two weeks ago to two in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased, from three cases to two cases over the same period.

The Health Ministry added that among the 71 confirmed cases reported from last Tuesday to yesterday, 30 cases have tested positive for their serology tests, while 24 have tested negative.

The results of 17 serology tests are pending.

With six cases discharged yesterday, 59,959 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 20 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 93 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.