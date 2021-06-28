12 new community cases, including five linked to CGH cluster

There were five new cases linked to the Changi General Hospital (CGH) cluster yesterday, who were household and workplace contacts of earlier confirmed cases, bringing the size of the Covid-19 cluster to 10.

They include a 24-year-old woman who works as a porter at the National University Hospital, a 16-year-old Republic Polytechnic student, and a 69-year-old woman who is a healthcare assistant at CGH, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement yesterday.

The first patient reported in the CGH cluster was a 35-year-old male porter who tested positive last Wednesday.

Also among the dozen confirmed cases in the community yesterday was a 12-year-old pupil from Zhangde Primary, who was last in school on May 18. She received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on June 10.

The pupil, who is linked to the 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre cluster, which has now grown to 91 cases, was placed on quarantine last Thursday.

The sole unlinked case yesterday was a 37-year-old male Singaporean who works as a bunker surveyor at GW Marine. He was detected as part of rostered routine testing (RRT) last Thursday.

His pooled test result had come back positive for Covid-19 last Friday, and he subsequently developed a fever. He was tested individually the next day and his result came back positive.

He received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Jan 20 and his second dose on Feb 10.

An additional case, an 82-year-old female retiree, was added to the 105 Henderson Crescent cluster, bringing the total number of cases to 12.

MOH said yesterday that it will be conducting testing in four blocks in Henderson Crescent and Lengkok Bahru from today to Wednesday.

This comes after four cases were detected in three households at 103 Henderson Crescent, and Covid-19 viral fragments were detected in wastewater samples from Blocks 55, 56 and 57 Lengkok Bahru.

Overall, MOH said that the number of new cases in the community has decreased to 95 cases in the past week, from 108 cases in the week before.

But the number of unlinked cases in the community has increased to 18 cases in the past week, from 13 cases in the week before.

There were also two imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.

Another 14 patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

There are 148 patients still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and four are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 165 are isolated and cared for in community facilities.

In all, 36 people have died from complications due to Covid-19.