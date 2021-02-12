12 new cases in S'pore, including three from the community

There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at yesterday noon, taking Singapore's total to 59,759. They included three community cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also nine imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore. There were no cases from migrant workers' dormitories.

On Wednesday, a 22-year-old construction worker from Bangladesh was the only local case reported. In addition, there were 14 imported cases confirmed by MOH.

The construction worker's earlier tests from rostered routine testing (RRT) - the last on Jan 24 - were negative, said MOH.

The patient, who stays in a dormitory in Bedok South Road, was asymptomatic. His infection was detected when he was tested on Sunday as part of RRT, said MOH.

He was tested in a pool and was immediately isolated when the pooled results came back positive on Monday. Pooled tests combine swabs of several individuals for one laboratory test.

An individual test done on Tuesday returned a positive result for the worker, who was then taken by ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. As a precautionary measure, all his close contacts at the dormitory and his workplace have been quarantined.

The 14 imported cases tested positive while serving stay-home notice, said MOH. They came from several countries including India, Brazil and Myanmar.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community increased to four cases in the past week from three in the week before. The number of unlinked cases in the community increased to four in the past week from two in the week before.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes. Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 107 million people. Over 2.3 million people have died.