12-minute fireworks displays for River Hongbao 2019

Fireworks displays by award-winning artists from Australia, China, Italy and the United States will light up this year's River Hongbao.

These 12-minute fireworks displays - the longest so far at the annual Chinese New Year festival - will take place on four nights (Feb 3, 4, 9 and 10), with each display planned by teams from a different country and featuring a different theme.

The international teams have created fireworks shows in places such as San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge and the Sydney Harbour Bridge, as well as at the Beijing and London Olympics.

This is the 33rd edition of River Hongbao and it also coincides with the bicentennial commemoration.

"We have pulled out all the stops to make it a stand-out celebration," said Mr Ang Wei Neng, chairman of this year's River Hongbao organising committee.

Mr Ang, who is an MP for Jurong GRC, said River Hongbao 2019 is the first major event of the year in Singapore and it is expected to draw more than a million people.

The event has been part of Singapore's Chinese New Year festivities since 1987. It drew 1.45 million visitors last year and featured fireworks displays, each lasting about three minutes.

He said: "It is an opportunity for Singaporeans of all ages to enjoy the majestic fireworks, have fun with the exhibits and participate through technology and social media."

The fireworks displays are sponsored by DBS, Singapore Press Holdings and Kuan Yin Thong Hood Cho Temple, among others.

The organisers said that the festival will remain deeply anchored in heritage, while integrating technology-inspired features to engage visitors.

One highlight this year is an interactive exhibition in a junk boat, which showcases 700 years of Singapore's history. Curated by the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall and the Singapore Bicentennial Office, the exhibition features a three-minute animation tracing Singapore's history from 1820 to 1920 in colourful detail.

Visitors can expect favourites like the Zodiac animal lanterns and the giant God of Fortune lantern, as well as new features, such as a wishing well in the shape of Suntec City's Fountain of Wealth.

The festival has integrated some new "insta-worthy" elements this year, including a majestic dragon forming the shape of the number "200" at the main entrance.

Also on show will be a lantern inspired by paintings on Chinese scrolls, featuring the Unesco-listed Singapore Botanic Gardens and scenes from the founding of modern Singapore.

River Hongbao 2019 will be held at The Float @ Marina Bay from Feb 3 to Feb 10, daily from 2pm to 11pm. The opening hours will be extended to 1am on Chinese New Year's Eve on Feb 4. Admission is free.