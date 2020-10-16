12 arrested for working without valid work permit at unlicensed public entertainment outlet

SINGAPORE - Twelve people have been arrested at an unlicensed public entertainment outlet in Serangoon Avenue 2, said the police on Friday (Oct 16).

In an operation last Saturday (Oct 10), a 27-year-old man and 11 women aged between 22 and 39 were caught for working without a valid work permit. The man is also being investigated for operating a public entertainment outlet without a valid licence, said the police in a statement, adding that investigations are ongoing.

The offence of providing public entertainment without a valid licence carries a fine of up to $20,000.

The police said they "take a serious view of anyone found breaking the law, and offenders will be dealt with in accordance to the law."