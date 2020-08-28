119 hawksbill turtle hatchlings released from Sisters' Island Marine Park hatchery

SINGAPORE - Some 119 critically endangered hawksbill turtle hatchlings were released from Sisters' Island Marine Park Turtle Hatchery on Sunday (Aug 23).

In a Facebook post, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said the turtles were released after their vital statistics were recorded, adding that the statistics will enhance the National Parks Board's (NParks) turtle conservation research.

Mr Lee said that NParks also relocated a new clutch of hawksbill turtle eggs from East Coast Park to the hatchery on Wednesday, where they will have a higher chance of survival, away from human activity, light pollution and predators.

"I hope these baby turtles will grow and return to our shores soon," Mr Lee added.

Hawksbill turtle nests have been spotted along Singapore's eastern coast, from Changi to the beaches along East Coast Park.

Members of the public who encounter nesting turtles are advised to avoid disturbing the nest and the turtle, and to contact NParks for further assistance on 1800-471-7300.