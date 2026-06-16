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There were 12 active dengue clusters reported as at June 15, including four with red-alert classification.

SINGAPORE – A total of 119 dengue cases were reported in Singapore in the week ending June 13, the highest weekly total so far in 2026.

This marks an increase of 39 cases from the previous week and comes amid Singapore’s traditional peak dengue season from May to October, according to the National Environmental Agency’s (NEA) website.

There were 12 active dengue clusters reported as at June 15, including four with red-alert classification. These refer to high-risk clusters where 10 or more cases have been recorded.

The four red-alert clusters include one with 34 cases in Countryside Road/Lentor Avenue, which has a fast rate of dengue transmission, according to NEA.

The three other clusters are a 22-case cluster in Jalan Bangau/Jalan Jarak, a 19-case cluster in Neram Road/Nim Crescent, and an 11-case cluster in Lilac Drive/Mimosa Road. These three clusters are in the Yio Chu Kang area and located near each other.

Data published on NEA’s website shows that the number of weekly reported dengue cases in Singapore has stayed above 50 since the week ending May 23, when 53 cases were reported.

There have been a total of 938 dengue cases from January to June 13, according to the agency.

One death from dengue was recorded in the period from January to March, NEA previously said in its quarterly dengue surveillance data published on April 21.

The highest number of dengue deaths recorded in a year in Singapore was 32, in 2020. The previous high was 25 in 2005.

Dengue in Singapore traditionally peaks from May to October due to warmer temperatures which can accelerate mosquito development.

NEA, on its website, urged members of the public to be vigilant and eradicate mosquito breeding sources to minimise the risk of dengue transmission in the community.

It also called for residents to allow NEA officers to inspect their premises and spray insecticide, which will allow adult mosquitoes to be removed immediately.

Residents can remove potential breeding grounds by breaking up hardened soil, emptying flowerpot plates, overturning pails, changing the water in containers and keeping roof gutters clean, NEA said.

NEA noted that there are currently no Zika clusters or areas with likely Zika transmission in Singapore. There are also no chikungunya clusters.