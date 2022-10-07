118 fall prey to iPhone purchase scams in first week of Oct

Online shoppers who come across deals from third-party resellers for popular electronic devices such as the iPhone 14 should be wary of scams, said the police.

In the first week of October alone, at least 118 people have fallen victim to scams involving the sale of iPhones, with total losses amounting to at least $389,000.

The police on Tuesday advised the public to remain vigilant, as scammers have been asking online buyers to make advance payments for newly released electronic devices, with no intention of delivering them.

The police said people should purchase electronic products only from authorised sellers or reputable sources, use in-built payment options that release payment to sellers only upon delivery, and avoid making advance payments or direct bank transfers to sellers.

People should also be wary about scammers who offer better deals in exchange for payment being made directly to them, said the police.

They also advise people not to fall for tactics where scammers show personal details in an attempt to prove that they are genuine sellers.

For more information on scams, visit the scam alert website or call the Anti-Scam Hotline on 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on scams can call the police hotline on 1800-225-0000, or submit the information online at the website www.police.gov.sg/iwitness