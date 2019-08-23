110 suspected drug offenders arrested; drugs seized estimated to be worth $163,000: CNB

SINGAPORE - The authorities have arrested 110 suspected drug offenders in an islandwide operation from Monday (Aug 19) to Friday.

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth about $163,000.

In a statement on Friday (Aug 23), the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said the drugs include around 1.274kg of "Ice", 218g of heroin, 173g of cannabis, 133g of new psychoactive substances, 5g of ketamine, 506 Ecstasy tablets, 98 Erimin-5 tablets and 43 bottles of liquid suspected to contain Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate (GHB).

The youngest suspected drug abuser arrested was a 15-year-old male Singaporean.

Areas covered in the operation included Ang Mo Kio, Buangkok, Clementi, Hougang, Jurong, Punggol and Tampines.

In one of the cases, CNB officers arrested a 34-year-old man in the vicinity of Yishun Avenue 4 on Tuesday afternoon. About 25g of "Ice" was found on the suspected drug trafficker.

Officers escorted him to his rented room in the same vicinity, where a total of 575g of "Ice", 5g of ketamine, 374 Ecstasy tablets and $42,181 in cash were found.

A 37-year-old man was arrested in the room.

Subsequently, a 28-year-old man approached the unit and was immediately placed under arrest. Around 28g of "Ice", a digital weighing scale, numerous empty plastic sachets, a flick knife and $2,600 in cash were found on him. Three parangs and a baton were also found in his car.

A search of the 34-year-old suspect's car was also conducted. A total of 447g of "Ice", 38 Ecstasy tablets, three bottles containing an unknown liquid and various drug-taking utensils were recovered. A taser and a baton were also found.



​ A baton and a flick knife were recovered during the operation. PHOTO: CNB





A baton and parangs recovered during the operation. PHOTOS: CNB



Following the arrest of the three suspects, officers conducted an observation of another suspected drug trafficker in the vicinity of Jurong West Street 75. He is believed to be linked to the 34-year-old suspect arrested in Yishun.

Officers eventually arrested the 27-year-old man when he came out of his unit.

Another two suspected drug abusers, a 20-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, were also arrested in the unit.

A total of about 161g of "Ice", 97 Erimin-5 tablets, 83 Ecstasy tablets and a small amount of cannabis and heroin were found in the unit.

Officers also arrested a 30-year-old suspect who was behaving suspiciously at the void deck of a block in the area. A small packet of "Ice" and other drug utensils and paraphernalia were found on him.

Investigations are ongoing.

The 28-year-old and 34-year-old suspects were also referred to the police for investigations into possession of scheduled weapons.

CNB said the 1.236kg of "Ice" seized on Tuesday is sufficient to feed the addiction of more than 700 abusers for a week.