10th consecutive National Day Rally to have sign language interpreter as S'pore aims for more accessible TV

SINGAPORE - Sunday's (Aug 21) National Day Rally will be the 10th since 2012 to have a sign language interpreter convey Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's speech - the most important political one of the year.

It will also mark the fifth year that closed captions are provided by national broadcaster Mediacorp so viewers who are deaf or hard of hearing can read what he says.

Closed captions also include descriptions of background noises and other audio cues.

The broadcaster previously offered closed captions from 2016 to 2019, but went with open captions - live subtitles - in 2021. There was no Rally in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Mediacorp said that for selected major live events like the Rally and the National Day Parade, it provides such captioning as part of ensuring that programmes are as accessible as possible to all audiences.

For selected national messages, it also has sign language interpreters where production allows for it, it added.

Mediacorp did not respond to questions on which types of its programmes are currently not accessible and the barriers to making them accessible.

The issue of subtitling, closed captions and sign language interpretation was raised in the Enabling Masterplan 2030, released on Wednesday (Aug 17) with clear targets set out to improve the lives of people with disabilities.

These goals include having 70 per cent of free-to-air television content to be made accessible by 2030, up from 48 per cent now. This could be done through subtitling, captioning or sign language interpretation.

The report added that the remaining 30 per cent comprises largely live and near-live programmes, for which captioning technology is not at a sufficiently high level of accuracy for general use.

Mr Alvan Yap, deputy director of the Singapore Association for the Deaf (SADeaf), said on Friday that the 70 per cent goal is a "laudable step forward" but hopes the gap can be closed further.

"We look forward to fully accessible media and fulfilling the ultimate goal of equal access to information, communication and entertainment as envisioned by the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities," he added.

The convention is a global agreement led by the United Nations that aims to guarantee equal rights for people with disabilities. Singapore ratified it in 2013.

According to SADeaf, there are an estimated 500,000 people in Singapore who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Mr Yap added: "We hope that such access is also available and provided for live programmes such as election rally speeches on TV, election announcements of results and National Day Parades, and not confined to pre-recorded or scripted shows."