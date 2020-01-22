Look out for 108m-long flying dragon at Chingay 2020

SINGAPORE -Spectators at this year's Chingay Parade will see a 108m-long dragon, touted by its makers to be the world's largest and longest, flying above their heads during the parade on Jan 31 and Feb 1.

In a statement on Wednesday (Jan 22), People's Association (PA) announced the parade's latest addition, which weighs up to 90kg and took a team of 12 craftsmen two months to build.

The dragon is made of several inflatable parts held down by rope, and the performance will be helmed by six members of China's Xi'an Xiang Long Performing Arts, together with 25 local performers of various ethnicities from Kuo Chuan Art and Cultural (Singapore), a cultural association.

The performance is set to open with two smaller radio-controlled LED dragon kites created by local kite-flying enthusiasts group GoFlyKite.

Aside from the flying dragon, audience members will also be treated to firecrackers going off along a 200m parade route, the longest the parade has seen, to open the parade.

There will also be a 45-second pyrotechnics show in addition to a fireworks display.

In November last year, the 2020 parade organisers said performers in metallic gold and silver bouncing around on sky runners and male pole dancers would be featured in the 48th edition of the parade in a bid to appeal to younger audiences.

About 6,000 volunteer performers aged five to 82 from Singapore and the region will also showcase Singapore's diversity through their performances, in line with the theme "Colours in Harmony", PA said in November 2019.

Tickets are available on the Chingay Parade Singapore website.