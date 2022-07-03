106 Hindu tertiary students receive bursaries worth $164k

One hundred and six Hindu students from universities, polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) received bursaries worth more than $164,000 yesterday.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development and for Culture, Community and Youth, Mr Eric Chua, presented the bursaries at the Sivadas-HEB Bursary awards ceremony organised by the Hindu Endowments Board (HEB).

It was held at PGP Hall in Serangoon.

The bursaries were given out by the Sivadas-HEB Education Fund, which has disbursed $4.6 million to nearly 2,300 students from 2011 to 2021.

Ms Saranya Arumugam, 20, was one of the students who received a bursary yesterday. The first-year Ngee Ann Polytechnic student, who is doing Tamil studies with early education, said the $1,250 bursary was a dream for her.

Ms Saranya, who comes from a single-income household, said the money would help ease her family's financial burdens.

She said: "My parents were very pleased with the news, especially my appa (Tamil for father). My father was beaming, knowing that after working hard to support my education, from my ITE days till now, this is just the beginning of lessening his load.

"Both he and my mother kept repeating how very proud they are of me and that my efforts paid off."

Mr N. Prushuathamun, chairman of the Sivadas-HEB Education Fund Committee, said he hopes the students will make good use of the bursaries and acquire qualifications that will stand them in good stead when they enter the job market.

First-year Singapore University of Social Sciences student M. Selvakanapathi, who is studying aerospace systems, said he is delighted with the $1,500 bursary.

The 24-year-old and his sister had applied for the bursary, and both managed to receive it.