105 households of Muis beneficiaries receive korban meat

SINGAPORE - Over a hundred homes received korban meat on Saturday (Aug 15) from sheep sacrificed during Hari Raya Haji.

While the korban sacrifice usually entails livestock being slaughtered in mosques across Singapore, the ritual was performed in Australia this year instead due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hari Raya Haji, which fell on July 31 this year, is marked by Muslims with prayers and the korban, which commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's obedience to God because of his willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail.

The korban meat is typically distributed to worshippers and the needy.

"A total of about 2,940 sheep were taken up by the community this year," said a spokesman from the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis).

The meat from the ritual, which took place between July 31 and Aug 2, was chilled and shipped to Singapore over a span of several days.

"Upon arrival in Singapore, the meat was stored in cold room facilities before being sent to cutting plants approved by authorities for processing, and packed into portions," the spokesman said.

He added that the packed meat was subsequently given to korban participants and mosques.

Volunteers from Masjid Al-Mawaddah mosque in Sengkang distributed the meat to 105 households that are Muis'zakat beneficiaries, who get assistance from obligatory contributions given by Muslims.

