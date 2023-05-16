103 honorary aides-de-camp, including 10 women, appointed by President Halimah

SINGAPORE - Major Elle Lee from the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) has always been intrigued by the role of the president, and how presidential events such as state visits and ceremonies are organised and executed.

Keen to have first-hand experience serving the highest office in Singapore, she signed up and was shortlisted in 2022 to be an honorary aide-de-camp (HADC) to the President.

However, she had to forego the opportunity as she was deployed as an operations officer onboard a frigate. Now based in Singapore, Major Lee decided to have another go at becoming a HADC.

HADCs support full-time aides-de-camp with planning, managing and executing functions and events attended by the President. These include visits by foreign dignitaries or the Istana Open House, when people can enter the Istana grounds.

The 34-year-old, who is now with the naval operations department, said the skills she has learnt on the job has equipped her for the HADC role.

“I get to interact with foreign delegates, or plan and organise events on a multilateral scale. I’m able to see the big picture, and be meticulous about small details,” she said.

Major Lee was one of 10 women who were appointed as HADCs by President Halimah Yacob at a ceremony at the Istana on Tuesday evening. There were also two women from the Digital and Intelligence Service, the fourth service of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) that was inaugurated only in 2022.

There were six women appointed at the last ceremony in November.

In total, Madam Halimah appointed 103 HADCs, 23 of whom are new to the role. The rest were reappointed.

Drawn from the SAF, the Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force, HADCs serve for three years and take on the role on top of their professional work.

The Corp’s history dates back to Singapore’s pre-independence days, when Mr Yusof Ishak was then the country’s Yang di-Pertuan Negara, or head of state. He started appointing HADCs to help execute state functions.

Aspiring HADCs undergo several rounds of interviews, and are selected based on various qualities including leadership, service, teamwork, and the ability to work well under pressure. They can be re-appointed as long as they remain in service.

Madam Halimah said told the HADCs that they have an important responsibility to ensure that each function of their role is executed smoothly.

“You are also expected to demonstrate the highest professional standards, as well as the qualities of leadership, empathy, and resourcefulness at each function. I am confident that your strong spirit of service, volunteerism and camaraderie will see you through,” she added.

Newly-appointed HADC Military Expert 4 (NS) Dave Singh from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) is excited to get started in his role.

The 37-year-old commercial pilot had worked closely with members of the Corp during the RSAF’s golden jubilee celebration in 2018. Impressed and inspired by the aides’ sense of service, honour and pride they had in carrying out their roles, he was determined to join them.

“Any opportunity for me to serve my nation or pay it forward is an achievement in itself. I also hope to be a good role model and an example to my four-year-old twins when the time comes for them to serve Singapore,” he added.

Madam Halimah also paid tribute to the 25 HADCs who are retiring this year, thanking them for their “years of dedicated service and invaluable contributions”.

She commended Major (Ret) Ridzwan Bin Abu Bakar, 51, from the Singapore Army, who was an HADC for 17 years and served three Presidents.

He rose through the ranks to hold leadership positions in the Corps, and led the Static team many times during the National Day Investiture Ceremony.

Madam Halimah said: “Everyone sees a very well-planned, organised National Day Investiture, and it’s such a huge scale (event). But people don’t realise that there’s so much effort and work.

“It’s because of the HADCs and ADCs. I think Singaporeans, and the different ministries and agencies ought to appreciate that.”

Some of Major (Ret) Ridzwan’s other duties included being a visual guard at the state funerals of Singapore’s founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and former President S R Nathan. He also accompanied Madam Halimah on a state visit to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

He said that he would miss the camaraderie that was fostered between the aides, and even the staff at the Istana. Often, he would mentor junior aides on how to perform the role well.

“It’s tradition that we help the juniors. When they do well, I feel the satisfaction that I did well myself,” said Major (Ret) Ridzwan.

When asked if he had any advice for new HADCs, Major (Ret) Ridzwan, said, without missing a beat: “Always be ready to serve the President.”