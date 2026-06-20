10,000 free tickets to exhibitions at Gardens by the Bay theatre among family-friendly initiatives

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SINGAPORE – Up to 10,000 free tickets to selected exhibitions at IMBA Theatr e will be made available to families who attend certain events and workshops organised by Families for Life (FFL) and the People’s Association (PA).

The initiative, which is one of two by Gardens by the Bay , is a "precursor” for a larger effort to spur organisations and individuals to help Singapore better support families, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah on June 20 .

Speaking to an audience that included 20 familie s from Fei Yue Family Service Centre, who were being hosted at the new immersive art theatre, she said the Government has received feedback that going out with children can be expensive.

“We do get feedback from families that, in some cases, depending on the activity, going out with children can be expensive. We therefore want to encourage more accessible and affordable activities for children and families.

“So, when I shared this feedback with IMBA and Gardens, they said they would be happy to extend complimentary tickets to the IMBA Theatre so families can enjoy exhibitions together,” said Indranee, who chairs the Marriage and Parenthood Reset Workgroup.

In her speech, she said the group is examining key factors that influence marriage and parenthood decisions, such as financial costs, work-life support, pre-school and education.

“These factors shape the lived experience of many parents. We are also reviewing how the Government can strengthen support for families,” she said, adding that making Singapore a truly family-friendly place requires a whole-of-society effort.

She added: “Every organisation and every individual can play a part in this important national goal.”

Her comments come as Singapore’s total fertility rate hit a record low of 0.87.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah with visitors at the Disney Garden of Wonder at Gardens by the Bay on June 20. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

As part of the family-friendly drive , Gardens by the Bay is providing free tickets to two exhibitions at IMBA Theatre.

It is also working with social service agencies to organise ticket giveaways and trips to the Disney Garden of Wonder.

They are part of the “whole-of-society effort to better support Singaporeans on their marriage and parenthood journeys,” said Gardens by the Bay chief executive Felix Loh.

Visitors exploring the Disney Garden of Wonder at Gardens by the Bay on June 20. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

The free tickets will be given to those who attend one of FFL’s National Family Festival events , as well as PA’s parenting workshops in July.

National Family Festival events will be held at White Sands Mall from June 19 to 21; Kampung Admiralty from June 20 to 21; Sengkang Grand Mall and Northshore Plaza from June 27 to 28; and at Plantation Plaza on July 11 .

These tickets will give access to the exhibitions titled Botero: A Life in Fullness and David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away).

Both run until Aug 31 , with their tickets retailing for $32 on weekdays and $38 on weekend s.

The families from Fei Yue Family Service Centre on June 20 attended David Hockney’s exhibition, in which the late British artist’s work is projected 360-degrees inside the IMBA Theatre.

Visitors at the David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away) exhibition on June 20. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Registered nurse Girija Manickam, 50, attended the event with her 12-year-old son, who enjoyed touring the Disney Garden of Wonder.

She said it was her first outing alone with her younger son. Her other son, 16, was at home studying for his N-Level examinations.

Girija Manickam and her son taking part in an art activity during the launch of Gardens by the Bay’s new family initiatives on June 20. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Girija said family outings are typically extended affairs during festive seasons, and involve others including friends. She found it easier to bond with her son when they were alone together.

“When you go out with them, you’ll experience a lot of things from the kids. Us parents will actually get to know what their feelings are like,” she said.