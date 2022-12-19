100 evacuated, 2 taken to hospital after personal mobility aid fire at Woodlands HDB flat

About 100 people were evacuated at around 2am on Monday after a fire broke out in a flat at Block 806 Woodlands Street 81.
SINGAPORE – A fire broke out on Monday morning in a flat at Block 806 Woodlands Street 81, which led to 100 people being evacuated from the Housing Board block as a precaution.

Two people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for smoke inhalation. 

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said preliminary investigations revealed that the fire was of electrical origin. It is believed to have started from a personal mobility aid in the unit’s living room.

This comes 11 days after the death of Sergeant (1) Edward H. Go, who fell unconscious when battling a fire in a two-room flat in Henderson Road on Dec 8. He died on the same day.

The fire was likely of electrical origin.

On Monday, SCDF said it was alerted to the Woodlands fire at 2am.

SCDF said: “The fire involved the contents of a living room in a unit on the fifth floor. SCDF extinguished the fire using two hose reels.”

Warning members of the public about fires of electrical origin, SCDF said they should not charge batteries for an extended period of time or overnight. 

It added: “Do not purchase or use non-original batteries.”

In 2021, the top three sources of fires were unattended cooking, followed by electrical fires and fires involving household contents such as furniture.

That year, there were 32 fires involving personal mobility devices and 23 involving electric bicycles.

-Regularly check your device’s batteries for any damage or deformities, such as the presence of corrosion or powdery residue

-Do not charge a personal mobility device or power-assisted bicycle along the escape path of your residence

-Charge your device on a hard, flat surface so that heat can dissipate

-Use a power adaptor that carries the Safety Mark and which is recommended by the device’s manufacturer

-Buy a personal mobility device that is certified under the UL2272 standard. Power-assisted bicycles should be certified under the EN15194 standard and bear the Land Transport Authority’s orange seal of approval

Source: Singapore Civil Defence Force, Land Transport Authority and National Fire And Emergency Preparedness Council

